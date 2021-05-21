Tottenham Hotspur-Leicester City Preview

Ryan Mason understands why Harry Kane would want to play with Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Interim Tottenham boss Mason faced further questions on Friday about the future of striker Kane, who has dropped heavy hints he wants to leave Spurs at the end of the season.

Kane said in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap that De Bruyne’s service to City’s front players is “a striker’s dream”, and that has only fuelled speculation the England captain could be heading to the blue side of Manchester.

Mason, who counts Kane as a close friend, said he had not heard the interview.

“But I would love to play with Kevin De Bruyne as well,” Mason said. “I think every footballer in the world, every footballer in the Premier League (would want to).

“He’s an exceptional player and from what I know – I’ve spoke to him a few times – he’s an exceptional person as well.

“If you ask any footballer in world football right now, if they’d like to play with Kevin De Bruyne, I think they’d say yes.”

Should a move materialise this close season, Kane could be set to play his last game for Spurs, and it is a big one.

Leicester City need to win to push for the Champions League, while Spurs need a win to push for a Europa League or Europa Conference League place.

Despite winning the FA Cup, Leicester are in danger of missing out on a top-four place on the final day for a second season running, but Brendan Rodgers was in a bullish mood.

“I don’t think it’s over yet, I have that optimism and belief that if we do our job we can do no more than that. It’ll be interesting to see how it finishes,” he said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, despite his first strike of the season only coming in February. Only Papiss Cisse has scored more in a Premier League campaign despite not scoring his first goal until February in that season (13 in 2011-12).

Tottenham – Harry Kane

All of the headlines have been about the England captain in the build up, but he also has a fantastic record against the Foxes – where he previously spent time on loan. Kane has scored more Premier League goals against Leicester than he has vs any other opponent (14 in 11 games). Seven of these goals have come in six games at the King Power Stadium, including a four-goal haul in May 2017.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Tottenham picked up 13 points from their first five away Premier League games this season (W4 D1). However, they have picked up just 13 more from their subsequent 13 on the road (W3 D4 L6).

– Kane has scored seven goals on the final day of the Premier League season – only Andrew Cole (nine), Les Ferdinand (nine) and Matthew Le Tissier (eight) have scored more such goals in the competition.

– Leicester spent the third longest time in the top four of the Premier League last season, yet finished fifth (325 days). The Foxes have spent longer in the top four than any other Premier League side this term (242 days), but are adjudged to have a 74.9 per cent chance of finishing outside the top four based on Opta’s predicted table.

– After winning their final league game in seven consecutive seasons between 2008-09 and 2014-15, Leicester have failed to win any of their last five season finales (D3 L2), with one of those defeats coming against Tottenham.

– Tottenham have lost their final league game in just one of the last 10 Premier League campaigns (W7 D2), going down 5-1 to Newcastle in 2015-16.