Tottenham Hotspur-Southampton Preview

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte hinted at rotating his side for the trip to Southampton on Tuesday amid a busy festive period.

Spurs cruised past 10-man Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day, with all of their front three scoring as Conte made it six unbeaten league games since his arrival.

The former Inter head coach withdrew Harry Kane and Son Heung-min before the final whistle and he suggested there could be more rotation at St. Mary’s Stadium.

“It is not easy for us, for every team to play after 48 hours is not simple,” Conte said.

“When you have this type of situation if you have a strong squad it’s easier, because you can make rotation and try to give rest and have a fresher team. We will see tomorrow because I want to understand the real physical condition of my squad.

“It’s normal when you change many players that it’s not simple. You can have a fresh team on one hand but on the other you can lose a bit of identity.

“We will try and make the best decision but it won’t be easy.”

The Saints fought valiantly to overcome West Ham 3-2 on the road, picking up an important win to move nine points clear of the drop zone.

And Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl insists he will not fear an in-form Tottenham side.

“Yeah well it is not so surprising when you speak about Son, Kane and Moura,” Hasenhuttl said of Spurs’ quality.

“They are working harder, have definitely made a step forward. They are one of the best teams in the league. But we are not scared.

“We have shown that against top teams we can take points and this is our plan for Tuesday.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton – James Ward-Prowse

With his spot-kick against West Ham, James Ward-Prowse became just the fourth player in Premier League history to have scored 10-plus penalties and 10-plus direct free-kick goals, after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ian Harte.

Tottenham – Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min has been involved in 12 goals in 11 Premier League games for Spurs against Southampton (9 goals, 3 assists), more than he has versus any other side in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Tottenham are unbeaten in their six Premier League games under Antonio Conte (W4 D2), and he could become the first manager in the club’s history to go without defeat in their first seven league games in charge of the club.

– Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been involved in 16 goals in 11 Premier League starts against Southampton (10 goals, 6 assists). Kane had a hand in all five of Spurs’ goals in their 5-2 win at St Mary’s last season, scoring one and assisting each of Son Heung-min’s four strikes.

– Southampton haven’t won their final league game in any of the last 10 calendar years (D5 L5), since beating Huddersfield 4-1 in League One in 2010.

– Spurs have lost their final league game in just one of the last 12 calendar years (W7 D4), losing 3-1 at home to Wolves in 2018. Spurs are winless in their last three such games (D2 L1), though their last two wins in these matches both came against Southampton (4-1 in 2016, 5-2 in 2017).

– Southampton have lost just once at home in the Premier League this season (W2 D5), and are unbeaten in their last five at St Mary’s (W2 D3). They last had a longer unbeaten home run in the competition between March and October 2016 (9 games).