Tottenham Hotspur-Wolverhampton Preview

Nuno Espirito Santo will make a late decision on whether to include Harry Kane in Tottenham’s squad to face former side Wolves on Sunday.

Kane has missed Tottenham’s opening two games of the campaign as speculation surrounding a big-money move to champions Manchester City continues to gather pace.

Tottenham have put Kane’s absence down to fitness reasons following his run to the final of Euro 2020 with England, but he could feature at Molineux this weekend.

“He trained well on Friday and will train again on Saturday,” Nuno said. “We’ll make a decision then on whether he will travel.

“I’m so sorry to keep on saying the same things but this is how we work. It’s a day-by-day situation and decisions are made when we feel that we should make them.”

Tottenham beat Man City 1-0 in their opening Premier League game, while Wolves were beaten 1-0 by Midlands rivals Leicester City.

Sunday’s match will be an emotional occasion for Nuno, who guided Wolves into the Premier League and to successive seventh-place finishes in his four years at the club.

Bruno Lage was appointed as Nuno’s successor and says his compatriot deserves a warm reception on his return to Molineux.

“He will get a big welcome, him and his staff. Like I said before, what he did here was amazing,” Lage said. “He had four amazing years here.

“I think the fans will give him a big welcome but after the whistle they will support us, to help us to win the match.

“The fans cannot forget what he did here, but after the whistle they will be behind me and my team. We’re working hard to continue to bring success to the club.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Adama Traore

A number of Wolves players improved drastically under Nuno’s tutelage, arguably none more so than speedy wide player Traore. He completed 11 dribbles against Leicester, the most of any player on gameweek one. Since the start of 2018-19, no player has completed more dribbles than Traore’s 412.

Tottenham – Son Heung-min

Kane’s absence was not felt against Man City thanks to Son’s second-half strike to earn Spurs a win not many predicted before the match. The South Korean scored and assisted a combined 66 goals in the previous three Premier League campaigns and, with or without Kane, should enjoy another successful season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Wolves have won one of their seven Premier League matches at Molineux against Spurs (D2 L4), a 1-0 victory in February 2010 thanks to a winning goal from David Jones.

– In all competitions, this will be the 100th meeting between Wolves and Spurs. In their last meeting in May, Spurs won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and are looking for consecutive Premier League wins over Wolves for the first time since winning both meetings in 2003-04.

– Since Wolves returned to the Premier League in 2018-19, they have not won their first home league match of the season in any of their three campaigns (D2 L1), and lost 3-1 to Manchester City last season in their home opener.

– Of the previous 14 Premier League meetings between Wolves and Spurs, 50 per cent of them have been won by the away team (W7 D3 L4). Among all fixtures played as many as 14 times, only Leicester City v Manchester City has a higher away win ratio (55 per cent – P20 W11).

– Wolves have lost each of their last four Premier League games, scoring just one goal in the process. It is their longest losing run in the top flight since a run of seven between March and April 2012.