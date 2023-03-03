Tottenham’s assistant coach Christian Stellini is expecting a reaction from his side when they go to Wolves in the Premier League, having seen their FA Cup hopes ended by a dismal loss at Sheffield United.

Tottenham – with Harry Kane starting on the bench – suffered a 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane last time out, wrecking their most realistic hope of silverware this season.

Stellini will continue in the dugout at Molineux as Antonio Conte prepares to reassume control following his gallbladder surgery, and the stand-in Spurs boss says everyone at the club wants more.

“His thoughts were like everyone’s, he was disappointed,” Stellini said of Conte’s reaction to Wednesday’s loss. “It’s difficult to shake off this type of match, this type of performance.

“The players now know a different face of me, because it was not a good result and we are all disappointed with that. My expectation is that (Saturday) we play a different game, the same game as we played in the league last week and the week before.”

Wolves are also looking to bounce back from a defeat they suffered on Wednesday, having gone down 2-0 to Liverpool in a tight affair at Anfield.

Julen Lopetegui’s side had previously boosted their survival hopes with a decent run of form through January and February, with a swathe of recent additions including Pablo Sarabia impressing.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star is enjoying life in the Premier League, having swapped a role as understudy for Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for a survival battle with Wolves.

“I’ve played with Cristiano (Ronaldo), Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. It’s incredible,” the Spain international said. “But I need to play and I prefer to be at another team to feel that togetherness, to be part of it and be a member of the team and a family, rather than just a collection of individuals.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Raul Jimenez

Jimenez has scored four goals in his seven Premier League games against Spurs, though three of these have come away from home. He’s only scored more often against Everton and Southampton (five apiece) in the competition, and with Matheus Cunha still a fitness doubt, he may get the chance to lead the line.

Tottenham – Harry Kane

Tottenham have scored a league-high 12 goals from corners this season. Seven of these have been netted by Kane, the most by a player on record in a single campaign in the competition (since 2006-07). Having started Spurs’ FA Cup exit at Sheffield United on the bench, Kane will be desperate to help the visitors bounce back at Molineux.

MATCH PREDICTION – TOTTENHAM WIN

– Tottenham have gone unbeaten in their last six league trips to Molineux (W4 D2) since a 1-0 loss to Wolves in February 2010.

– Indeed, of all fixtures to have been played at least 15 times in Premier League history, only Leicester City against Manchester City (57 per cent) has been won by the away side a higher share of the time than Tottenham v Wolves (53 per cent – nine away wins in 17 meetings)

– However, while Wolves lost their last home game against Bournemouth, their two victories from their last three Premier League contests at Molineux is as many as they managed in their previous 12 (D3 L7).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Wolves 25.9 per cent

Tottenham 45.4 per cent

Draw 28.7 per cent