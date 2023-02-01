LONDON (AP)Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said surgery to remove his gallbladder had ”gone well” on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old Conte had been diagnosed as having cholecystitis after recently experiencing ”severe abdominal pain,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

”Thank you for your lovely messages, my surgery has gone well and I’m already feeling better,” Conte said in a post on Instagram.

The Italian coach is set for a period away from work to recuperate.

”Now’s time to recover, I can’t wait to get back on the field with the team,” he wrote.

Tottenham is in fifth place in the Premier League, has advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup and resumes Champions League play this month in the round of 16 against AC Milan.

Assistant coach Cristian Stellini is expected to step in when Tottenham hosts Manchester City on Sunday.

