Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman’s fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime on Saturday.

Wiggins had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to knock away Hartman’s final ball for A.T. Perry. He fell to the end zone turf, then sprung up to join his team in celebration after a wild shootout between the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division Demon Deacons and the preseason league favorite Tigers.

D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC), including the go-ahead score over the middle to Davis Allen to start the second overtime.

Hartman threw for 337 yards and a program-record six touchdowns for Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1), including two each to Jahmal Banks and Donavon Greene. But the Demon Deacons stalled out near midfield on a potential winning drive to end regulation, then couldn’t stop the Tigers in the first OT after starting off with Hartman’s TD throw to Perry.

NO. 23 TEXAS A&M 23, NO. 10 ARKANSAS 21

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) – Devon Achane rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown, Demani Richardson sprinted the final 82 yards on a wild fumble return for another score and Texas A&M beat Arkansas.

The Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 remaining, but Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt from the left hashmark hit near the top of the right upright – and fluttered to the ground in the end zone no good. That drive came right after the Aggies had missed a longer field goal attempt.

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) has back-to-back wins over ranked teams since the 17-14 home loss to Appalachian State two weeks ago. The conference opener for the Aggies came a week after a 17-9 win over then-No. 13 Miami, which then dropped 12 spots and now will be unranked after a 45-13 loss at home against Middle Tennessee State earlier Saturday.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE 45, NO. 25 MIAMI

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns, including a 98-yarder to DJ England-Chisholm, and Middle Tennessee State stunned Miami for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents.

England-Chisholm caught two passes – the first of them being a 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the other being the 98-yarder in the fourth – to help the Blue Raiders (3-1) seal the upset.

Cunningham completed 16 of 25 passes for Middle Tennessee State, including a 69-yard scoring throw to Elijah Metcalf. Cunningham and Frank Peasant also ran for scores for the Blue Raiders, and defensive end Zaylin Wood returned an interception for a touchdown.

Key’Shawn Smith returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown for Miami (2-2), which turned the ball over on its first three possessions and never escaped the early hole it dug. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke – the Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year last season – was pulled in the third quarter and replaced by Jake Garcia.

TEXAS TECH 37, NO. 22 TEXAS 34

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting Texas Tech over Texas after the Red Raiders overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds.

Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 1-yard line before Wolff’s winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Fans of Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0) thought they had their first home win over Texas since Michael Crabtree’s last-second catch 14 years ago when Wolff kicked a 45-yarder for a 34-31 lead with 21 seconds left in regulation.

The Longhorns had other ideas. Hudson Card’s 28-yard pass to Tarique Milton got the Longhorns (2-2, 0-1) close with six seconds remaining, and they picked up another 10 yards on a quick pass with two seconds to go. Bert Auburn’s 48-yard kick as time expired forced overtime.

No. 1 GEORGIA 39, KENT STATE 22

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and Georgia survived a sloppy performance and surprisingly gritty effort from Kent State.

The Bulldogs (4-0) turned it over three times, struggled in the red zone, were burned on a fake punt and gave up several big plays to Kent State (1-3) in what was easily their worst performance of the season.

Kent State had a chance to make it a one-score game with less than 13 minutes remaining after Marquez Cooper scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive. But a two-point conversion failed, leaving the Bulldogs with a 32-22 lead. Georgia then finished off the Golden Flashes, driving 75 yards for Kendall Milton’s 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal with 5 1/2 minutes to go.

NO. 2 ALABAMA 55, VANDERBILT 3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Bryce Young passed for a season-high 385 yards and four touchdowns and Alabama beat Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

It was the first 300-yard game of the season for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who didn’t play in the fourth quarter and completed 25 of 36 passes.

The Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0) opted to air it out against the Commodores (3-2, 0-1) and finally got big games and plays from multiple receivers. It was the most passing yards for Young since perhaps locking up the Heisman with 421 yards against Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Alabama outgained Vandy 628-129 in total yards.

NO. 4 MICHIGAN 34, MARYLAND 27

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns to help Michigan top Maryland in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Corum, who tied the school record with five rushing touchdowns against UConn a week earlier, had a career-high 30 carries. He became the first Michigan back to rush for 200 yards since Karan Higdon in 2017.

J.J. McCarthy completed 18 of 26 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten).

Taulia Tagovailoa completed 20 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown but was also picked off twice for the Terrapins (3-1, 0-1).

NO. 8 KENTUCKY 31, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 23

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s Will Levis tied a career best with four touchdown passes, including critical scores of 70 and 40 yards to Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson, after halftime to hold off Northern Illinois.

After allowing the pesky Huskies a tying touchdown seconds before halftime, Levis put the Wildcats (4-0) ahead 21-14 just 58 seconds into the third quarter by hitting Brown across the middle on third and 10.

Matt Ruffolo’s 49-yard field goal later in the third provided a 10-point cushion. Levis overcame five sacks to complete 18 of 26 passes for 303 yards, his third 300-yard effort this season.

NIU (1-3) drove 75 yards on the opening possession for Hampton’s 2-yard TD pass to Tristan Tewes, who also snagged a 3-yard score from Shemar Thornton six seconds before halftime. The Huskies made it a one-score game late but lost their third in a row and second in as many weeks to a Southeastern Conference school.

NO. 11 TENNESSEE 38, NO. 20 FLORIDA 33

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Hendon Hooker threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a score to lead Tennessee over Florida.

It was Tennessee’s second win over Florida in the last 18 meetings and snapped a six-game losing streak in the series. The win gave the Volunteers their first 4-0 start since 2016.

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) took control in the fourth quarter when it traveled 87 yards for a TD after a fumble by Gators (2-2, 0-2) quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson had a career-high 453 passing yards and two touchdowns and ran for 62 and two scores in a raucous Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee led 17-14 at halftime following a first half loaded with big offensive plays on both sides.

NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 41, CONNECTICUT 10

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Devin Leary threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns – including a 75-yarder on the first play from scrimmage – and North Carolina State routed UConn.

Leary completed 32 of 44 passes for the Wolfpack (4-0), while throwing touchdowns to four different receivers, including one to sophomore Porter Rooks for the first score of his career.

Victor Rosa scored the lone touchdown for UConn (1-4) on an 11-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

N.C. State scored on its first five possessions and led 31-0 before UConn got on the board.

NO. 14 PENN STATE 33, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 14

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Sean Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead Penn State past Central Michigan.

Tight end Brenton Strange caught two touchdowns and Mitchell Tinsley caught one. Clifford and Kaytron Allen added touchdown runs for the Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten). Penn State forced four turnovers.

Clifford marched his offense down the field and hit Tinsley over the middle from 5 yards out to start the scoring. He got another shot on a short field when Zakee Wheatley picked off Daniel Richardson on Central Michigan’s eighth play of the day and returned it to the Chippewa 15.

Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards with three touchdowns. He ran for 23 yards and another score.

The Chippewas (1-3) got their offense going in the second quarter. Richardson capped an 11-play drive by hitting Finn Hogan over the middle from two yards out to make it 14-7.

NO. 15 OREGON 44, WASHINGTON STATE 41

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – Quarterback Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin with 1:21 left to give Oregon its first lead of the game, with the Ducks scoring three late touchdowns to defeat Washington State.

Washington State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) had taken a 34-22 lead with just over six minutes left, but the Ducks (3-1, 1-0) broke through on offense to secure the victory.

Mase Funa iced the game for Oregon when he intercepted a pass by Cameron Ward and ran it back for a touchdown with a minute remaining.

Nix completed 33 of 44 passes for 428 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The Ducks produced 626 yards of offense.

NO. 16 MISSISSIPPI 35, TULSA 27

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins accounted for four touchdowns in the second quarter as Mississippi rallied from an early deficit to beat Tulsa.

Ole Miss (4-0) trailed for the first time this season, 14-7, before the decisive 28-point outburst. Dart threw 31-yard touchdown passes to Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo, and Judkins had scoring runs of 1 and 4 yards to complete the rally and build a 35-14 cushion.

Dart finished 13 of 24 passing with 154 yards, adding 116 yards rushing on 13 carries. The Rebels had 462 yards of total offense, highlighted by 140 yards rushing on 27 carries by Judkins.

Tulsa (2-2) was led by Davis Brin, throwing for a 20-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Epps and adding a 1-yard touchdown run. Brin was 7 of 13 passing for 112 yards before exiting with an injury in the second quarter. However, he remained on the sideline in uniform in the second half.

Braylon Braxton replaced Brin to finish 9 of 22 passing for 83 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Epps to pull Tulsa to 35-27 in the fourth quarter.

NO. 17 BAYLOR 31, IOWA STATE 24

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Blake Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as Baylor held on to beat Iowa State in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

The loss snapped the Cyclones’ 11-game home winning streak against conference rivals.

Shapen completed 19 of his 26 passes, connecting with 11 receivers. Gavin Holmes finished with three catches for 92 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Bears (3-1) seized control midway through the third quarter, driving 93 yards in 10 plays and taking a 24-14 lead on Richard Reese’s 19-yard touchdown run.

Iowa State (3-1) was undone by two interceptions and averaged less than 3 yards per rush when the game was competitive.

NO. 24 PITTSBURGH 45, RHODE ISLAND 24

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Tailback Israel Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Kedon Slovis was solid in his return from injury for Pitt, which beat Rhode Island.

The Panthers (3-1) rushed for 272 yards and scored at least 30 points for the ninth time in 11 games, and Slovis had plenty of help on the ground from Abanikanda, who had 19 carries for 177 yards. The four touchdowns tied for second-most in program history.

Slovis was an efficient 20 of 27 for 189 yards.

Marquis DeShields scored a pair of touchdowns for Rhode Island (2-2), the alma mater of Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi. The Rams, playing their first-ever game against a ranked FBS opponent, trailed by 10 points at halftime before Pitt pulled away after the break.

