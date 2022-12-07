EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Yacine Toumi scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Evansville past Campbell 72-66 on Wednesday night.

Toumi added six rebounds for the Purple Aces (3-8). Marvin Coleman added 18 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had five assists. Antoine Smith Jr. was 4 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Ricky Clemons led the Fighting Camels (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four assists. Anthony Dell’Orso added 13 points and eight rebounds for Campbell. In addition, Joshua Lusane finished with 13 points and four assists.

