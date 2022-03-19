WASHINGTON (AP)LeBron James passed Karl Malone for second place on the NBA’s career scoring list, but it was part of another loss for his Los Angeles Lakers when the Washington Wizards overcame a 16-point deficit for a 127-119 victory Saturday night.

James scored 38 points to reach career 36,947 points, and Russell Westbrook added 22 in his return to Washington, but the Lakers’ small lineups couldn’t stop 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 16 of his 27 points in the final quarter.

Porzingis connected on a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left to put the Wizards up by six, and James couldn’t answer at the other end. Washington outscored the Lakers 34-20 in the fourth quarter.

James trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the career scoring lead. He entered the game 19 points behind Malone. After a six-point first quarter, James went on a scoring binge in the second that included a dunk and three 3-pointers.

Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points. James has a chance to break that record next season if he’s healthy enough.

TIMBERWOLVES 139, BUCKS 119

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 11 rebound and Minnesota beat Milwaukee, with the Bucks missing Giannis Antetokounmpo because of soreness in his right knee.

Anthony Edwards also scored 25 points for Minnesota in a matchup that turned testy early. Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee’s George Hill were ejected after a first-quarter skirmish.

Minnesota won for the 10th time in 11 games. The Timberwolves shot 22 of 47 from 3, going 9 of 14 in the third. Khris Middleton scored 15 points for Milwaukee.

HORNETS 129, MAVERICKS 108

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Miles Bridges scored 23 points, P.J. Washington added a season-high 21 and Charlotte routed road-weary Dallas for its fourth straight victory.

Terry Rozier scored 18 points, and LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre each had 17 points for the Hornets. They shot 20 of 42 from 3-point range.

Luka Doncic had 37 points and eight 3s for the Mavericks. They were playing their fifth road game in eight nights and on the second night of a back-to-back.

CAVALIERS 113, PISTONS 109

CLEVELAND (AP) – All-Star point guard Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists and Cleveland beat Detroit.

The Cavaliers reached 41 victories, guaranteeing their first non-losing season in four years.

Jerami Grant scored 27 of his season-high 40 points in the first half for Detroit.