GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Trey Townsend scored 23 points to help Oakland defeat Green Bay 59-47 on Thursday night.

Townsend also contributed 12 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon League). Jalen Moore scored 10 points and added seven assists and three steals. Blake Lampman recorded nine points and shot 3 for 14, including 3 for 11 from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix (3-23, 2-13) were led by Davin Zeigler, who recorded 14 points. Cade Meyer added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Green Bay. Clarence Cummings III also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.