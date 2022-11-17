GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Nicolas Timberlake scored 26 points as Towson beat UNC Greensboro 56-53 on Thursday night.

Timberlake shot 10 for 19 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (4-0). Charles Thompson scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and added seven rebounds and four blocks. Sekou Sylla recorded nine points and was 2 of 4 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Spartans (1-2) were led by Keyshaun Langley, who posted 16 points. UNC Greensboro also got 10 points from Mohammed Abdulsalam. Keondre Kennedy also put up nine points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.