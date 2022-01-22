Traore carries BYU over Portland 78-65

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (AP)Fousseyni Traore had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead BYU to a 78-65 win over Portland on Saturday night, the Cougars’ 10th consecutive home victory.

Te’Jon Lucas had 16 points and seven assists for BYU (17-4, 5-1 West Coast Conference). Seneca Knight added 14 points. Caleb Lohner had 13 points.

Tyler Robertson had 15 points for the Pilots (10-9, 1-3). Chris Austin added 11 points. Moses Wood had 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51