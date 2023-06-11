LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman and Longview native Trent Williams held his 2023 skills camp on Sunday morning. He mentioned always being honored to give back to the next generation.

“It always feels good. You know, this is a gratification for me. Every time I come back, be able to give my time and, you know, provide these wonderful coaches that come out here and teach these kids, you know, the game of football in a short time. I mean, most of all, it’s just me giving back, giving it, being with everybody, having a camaraderie, coming out and competing, and just learning. You know, and have a great time,” said Trent Williams.

“I’m proud of his heart and how big it is for him to give back and then watch these boys move on to the next level,” smiled Veronica Williams.

The message the Williams family wanted campers to take away from this skills camp is that they can achieve their dreams if they put in the work.

“The main thing is I hope that they see that everything is possible for them if they put in the work you get it, you get at what you put in. But I hope and pray that when they get in a position whether it’s just paying for somebody’s lunch, they get the attitude of servitude,” said Veronica Williams.

“Oh, I learned teamwork and everything. Courage and everything. You can’t do anything without anybody encouraging you. I don’t care who you are,” declared camper Starr Shaw.