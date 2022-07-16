Henderson, Texas (KETK)- Trestan Ebner is back in his old stomping grounds at Henderson high school where he held his 2nd annual youth camp. Ebner now with the Chicago Bears wants to give back to the next generation and help them learn basic skills in football. Ebner hopes he can inspire them to reach for the stars and with hard work you can reach them.
