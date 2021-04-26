Trevor Story, Rockies look to stay hot vs. Giants

The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of their best stretch of the season as they open a three-game series on the road with the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Propelled by a Trevor Story grand slam, the Rockies won for the fourth time in their past five games on Sunday with a 12-2 romp over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Story might be starting to heat up for the Rockies. He hit his first two home runs of the season in the series, including his third career slam during a seven-run fourth inning.

“There’s a part of me that thinks that he thinks has to do more than what he needs to do, sort of carry the team at times,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “I tell him he doesn’t need to, he just needs to be Trevor Story.”

The Giants also are playing well, winning six of their last eight games — including three of the four in their series against the Miami Marlins.

Starting pitching has been a big factor for the Giants’ strong start. Logan Webb was the latest, tossing seven shutout innings in a 4-3 win on Sunday.

“Surprisingly I think there’s another gear for Logan,” San Francisco coach Gabe Kapler said. “I think there’s a better side to Logan and today was a step in the right direction.”

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, 2.14 ERA) will try to keep that momentum going on Monday when he lines up against Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber (1-2, 3.38).

DeSclafani, who is 2-1 with a 3.13 ERA in four career starts against the Rockies, is coming off his shortest outing of the season in a 6-5 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday. DeSclafani lasted only four innings and gave up all three of the runs he surrendered on a home run by Mickey Moniak in the second. DeSclafani walked two and struck out five, recovering his form after a 44-minute rain delay in the third inning.

“Those extra innings that DeSclafani gave us were big,” Kapler said on Wednesday. “He came out after the rain delay, and I thought he was better than when he started.”

Gomber is in his first season in Colorado after coming over from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Nolan Arenado trade. He has delivered three consecutive quality starts.

Gomber struck out six, walked two and allowed two runs on two hits over six innings in Colorado’s 6-3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Gomber, who was born in Winter Garden, Fla., did so despite a steady light snow falling throughout the game.

“It’s not something ideally I’d love to do every five days but they had to go through the same conditions on the other side,” Gomber said after his start. “It was an experience, for sure. It’s the first time I’ve ever pitched in snow like that, but no real issues gripping the ball.”

Gomber will make his second career start against the Giants. He allowed two runs, one hit and four walks over 6 1/3 innings in a 3-1 loss on April 9

On the injury front, Kapler said after Sunday’s win over Miami that right fielder Mike Yastrzemski left the game late with left oblique tightness.

