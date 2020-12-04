Trey Lance’s brother verbally commits to North Dakota State

(Stats Perform) – North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance will be off to the NFL next year, but his younger brother Bryce will be a part of the FCS championship program.

Bryce Lance, a 6-foot-2 senior wide receiver at Marshall (Minn.) High School, verbally committed to the Bison on Friday. He can formalize his commitment during the NCAA’s early signing period, which begins on Dec. 16.

“Time to write my own story,” the younger Lance wrote on his Twitter account while also thanking his brother.

During his high school’s recently completed season, Lance had 30 receptions for 631 yards and eight touchdowns.

A Lance-to-Lance connection surely would have been special, but Trey Lance declared for the 2021 NFL Draft as an underclassman. He led North Dakota State to a 16-0 record and its third straight and eighth national title in nine years during the 2019 season, becoming the first player to win both the Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton (offensive) and Jerry Rice (freshman) awards in the same year.