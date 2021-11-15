Trice, Hunter lift Old Dominion past Manhattan 79-58

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Austin Trice and Jaylin Hunter scored 18 points apiece as Old Dominion easily defeated Manhattan 79-58 on Monday night.

Kalu Ezikpe added 15 points for the Monarchs.

Josh Roberts had 13 points for the Jaspers (2-1). Samba Diallo added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51