Trice lifts Old Dominion over Virginia Wesleyan 77-57

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Austin Trice had a career-high 27 points plus 12 rebounds as Old Dominion romped past Virginia Wesleyan 77-57 on Tuesday night.

Trice hit 12 of 16 shots.

Kalu Ezikpe had 15 points for Old Dominion (4-2). Joe Reece added 10 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Green had eight assists and six rebounds.

Lamont Steward had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Marlins.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51