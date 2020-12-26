Johnson rallies Minnesota over No. 4 Iowa 102-95 in OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Brandon Johnson made all four of his 3-point attempts in overtime and finished with 26 points and nine rebounds, leading Minnesota’s late surge to upset No. 4 Iowa 102-95 on Friday night.

Marcus Carr had 30 points on 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range and eight assists, and Liam Robbins added 18 points and four blocks for the Gophers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten). They trailed by seven points with 44 seconds left in regulation and outscored the Hawkeyes 29-15 the rest of the way.

Luka Garza had 32 points on 11-for-27 shooting and 17 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (7-2, 1-1), who allowed 99 points in their first loss last week to No. 1 Gonzaga. C.J. Fredrick scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 14 points and nine rebounds, but a 55-38 rebounding edge wasn’t enough for Iowa to overcome the barrage of 3-balls by the 6-foot-8 graduate transfer Johnson.

Carr made a stepback 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to bring Minnesota to 81-78. Joe Toussaint, who made his four other free throw attempts in the final minute of regulation, missed a pair of foul shots. Then Carr hit the tying 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds remaining, bringing the Gophers bench players leaping onto the court.

No. 9 WISCONSIN 85, No. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 76

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – D’Mitrk Trice scored a season-high 29 points, lifting Wisconsin over Michigan State.

The Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) won at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2004 and extended their Big Ten winning streak to 10 games, dating to last season when they shared the conference championship with the Spartans and Maryland.

Michigan State (6-2, 0-2) trailed by two points before Wisconsin scored 14 of the last 21 points over the final 4:03 to turn a closely contested game into a lopsided result.

Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points, but he didn’t get much help from his teammates offensively. Aaron Henry was the only other Spartan to score in double figures, but he was 5 of 13 from the field for 12 points.

No. 19 MICHIGAN 80, NEBRASKA 69

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Franz Wagner had 20 points and Michigan scored 10 straight points early in the second half to pull away from Nebraska.

Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) started slow in its first game since Dec. 13 but stunned Nebraska (4-5, 0-2) with the two-minute flurry that began with Isaiah Livers’ 3-pointer. Wagner close it with a 25-footer that put the Wolverines up 53-41 with 14:38 remaining.

Nebraska put together an 11-2 run, highlighted by a steal and breakaway dunk by Trey McGowens, and cut the Michigan lead to 64-60 on McGowens’ free throws with 6:20 left.

The Wolverines countered with a 7-2 spurt, going up 71-62 on Eli Brooks’ fast-break layup with 4:45 remaining. Nebraska didn’t get closer than six the rest of the way.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25