NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Austin Trice had 23 points and 15 rebounds as Old Dominion rolled past Florida International 83-63 on Saturday night.

Charles Smith IV had 15 points for Old Dominion (12-17, 7-9 Conference USA). Kalu Ezikpe added 14 points and seven rebounds. Jaylin Hunter had 13 points.

Eric Lovett had 12 points for the Panthers (15-14, 5-11). Clevon Brown and Denver Jones added 11 points apiece.

