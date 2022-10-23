ATHENS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Trinity Valley Cardinals hosted the Kilgore College Rangers in a big conference showdown Saturday afternoon. It was a defensive battle early, the Kilgore College Rangers struck first and led it 7-0 at the half but in the second half the Cardinals offense got in a grove. The Cardinals pulled out the 24-14 win and remain unbeaten in conference play. Next week the Cardinals will have a big test with the New Mexico Military Broncos for a chance to move closer to a conference title.

