ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Trinity Valley Community College has named its 12th men’s basketball head coach in school history.

Martin Levinson has been selected as the new men’s basketball head coach. Levinson is taking over the Cardinals program after spending his last 7 years at Southern Arkansas University where he led the Rockets to a 20-5 record and all the way to a 7th place finish in the NJCAA Division 2 national tournament during the 2020-21 season.

“Beyond the wins and losses, the real success of a coach is the love, trust and respect that is carried on with former players and colleagues throughout a lifetime,” Levinson said while describing his coaching philosophy. “As an educator and coach, it is my job to provide a safe and nurturing environment that facilitates growth and competition.”

Levinson was also a head coach at Central Community College, where he led his team to two national tournament qualifications and finished third in the 2013-14 season.

He played collegiate basketball at University of Nebraska at Kearney for two years where he was the team captain and earned all-conference honors.

Levinson will be taking over for a TVCC program that won the Region XIV tournament and has qualified for the national tournament 7 of the last 11 seasons. He is expected to begin his duties on April 17 but the school has not yet released a date for his introductory press conference.