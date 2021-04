JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals length and defense proved to be too much for TJC in the Region 14 women’s championship game on Saturday in Jacksonville.

The Lady Cards beat the Apaches 60-34 to claim the program’s 23rd conference tournament title, and will be heading to the NJCAA Tournament for the 14th time in a row.

Now Tyler will have to wait and see if they will be selected for an at-large bid.