NEW YORK (AP)The schedule for each Triple-A team will be expanded to 150 games from 144 in the first full season the minor leagues are being run by Major League Baseball.

MLB took over operation from the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues for the 2021 season. Because the season did not start until May due to the pandemic, Triple-A schedules were cut to 120 games.

MLB announced 144-game schedules for 2022 last August but added six additional games Thursday. The regular season is scheduled to start April 5 and to end Sept. 28.

The schedule is the longest for a minor league team since 1964, when the International League scheduled 154 games and the Pacific Coast League 156.

Major League Baseball eliminated the separate governing body of minor league baseball and cut affiliations from 160 to 120 last season.

