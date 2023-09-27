TROUP, Texas (KETK) — Kandice Vascocu, owner of the Troup Boxing Gym, said she is preparing the number one fighter in the 147 pound division for an Olympic qualifying bid this December.

The gym was originally founded by Lucky Vascocu, a member of the USA coaching team when Oscar De La Hoya was on the team.

Shawn, the grandson of the original owner, took over coaching the gym after his fight career ended. Shawn’s wife, Kandice, now coaches at Troup Boxing Gym. She recently became a member of Team USA and is a coach of the High Performance Team.

Kandice said she now trains the number one ranked 147 pound fighter, Adrian Salazar, who won the National USA Championships in December 2022, the National Golden Gloves 2023 and plans to compete at USA last chance Qualifying for the Olympics in December 2023.

For more information on the Troup Boxing Gym please visit their Facebook page.