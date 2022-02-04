Troy Terry had to earn his way into the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

He struggled to make an impact his first four seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, but a 16-game point streak by Terry early in the season helped the Ducks to a 10-4-3 start and they’ve continued to be one of the NHL’s most surprising stories.

The point streak remains the second-longest in the NHL this season and Terry is up to 25 goals, tied for sixth-most in the league.

Terry didn’t initially earn an All-Star nameplate, but fans voted him onto the Pacific Division team in the “Last Men In” competition.

When the Pacific Division drops the puck against the Metropolitan Division in the first semifinal beginning at 3 p.m. ET, Terry should find plenty of open ice in the 3-on-3 format.

Playing with dynamic offensive players such as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers might feel too good to be true.

“It’s not lost on me how cool this is,” Terry said. “I don’t know if justice was served because there were some really deserving players, but for me, I’m just extremely happy. It’s pretty cool for me.”

Terry is one of six first-time All Stars on the Pacific team, joining forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights, Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks, Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings and goalie Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks.

Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers is among those to watch for the Metro team. He has produced a league-leading 33 goals through the first 47 games this season.

Kreider likely will share plenty of ice time with Claude Giroux of the Philadelphia Flyers. Giroux will play in his seventh All-Star Game, which is tied with Steven Stamkos of the Lightning for the most appearances among this year’s selections.

“I always enjoy it,” Giroux said of his previous All-Star experiences. “Anytime you get to play with the best in the league, it’s always great.”

The Metro Division will miss the scoring touch of Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, who is tied for third in the NHL with 29 goals. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will be replaced by rugged teammate Tom Wilson.

Jake Guentzel will try to pick up some of the scoring slack after winning the “Last Men In” voting competition for the Metro. He leads the Pittsburgh Penguins with 23 goals and 46 points.

