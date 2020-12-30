Tuesday Sports in Brief

MLB

CHICAGO (AP)The San Diego Padres traded for another big arm on Tuesday night, acquiring Yu Darvish in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Cubs.

The Padres got Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and cash from the Cubs for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers. The switch-hitting Caratini caught Darvish in Chicago and batted .241 with 16 RBIs last season.

Davies went 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts for San Diego this year. The package of prospects headed to Chicago includes Owen Caissie, an 18-year-old outfielder who was selected by the Padres in the second round of this year’s amateur draft.

The 34-year-old Darvish was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts for Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season, finishing second in the NL Cy Young Award race. He has three years and $59 million left on the $126 million, six-year deal he signed with the Cubs before the 2018 season.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The San Diego Padres finalized their acquisition of ace left-hander Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner.

The Rays will receive right-handers Luis Patino and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejia and Blake Hunt in the deal announced Tuesday.

Snell was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six postseason starts. He was memorably pulled from Game 6 of the World Series after only 73 pitches, and the Rays went on to lose the game and the Series to the Dodgers.

NBA

MIAMI (AP) – The Milwaukee Bucks have broken the NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game.

Sam Merrill connected on the team’s record-setting 28th 3-pointer of Tuesday night’s game in Miami with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead over the Heat.

Milwaukee finished with 29 3’s and won 144-97.

The previous record for 3’s in a game was 27, set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019.

Milwaukee used 13 players and 12 made at least one 3-pointer. The only one who didn’t was reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jrue Holiday made six 3’s and Donte DiVincenzo was 5-for-6 from deep.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant will miss three to five weeks after spraining his left ankle.

The Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday that further tests revealed Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Monday night’s 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) – The Arizona men’s basketball program has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case.

Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller.

The school announced the one-year ban Tuesday.

TENNIS

The BNP Paribas Open, featuring the men’s and women’s pro tennis tours, won’t be held in March as originally scheduled.

Tournament organizers said Tuesday they are working with the ATP and WTA tours as well as the title sponsor to confirm dates later in 2021 for the event in Indian Wells, California. It was originally set for March 8-21 at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The decision to postpone the event was made after consulting with state and local public health officials and tournament owner Larry Ellison.

SOCCER

TURIN, Italy (AP) – Juventus renewed its jersey sponsorship with Jeep in a deal that will bring the Italian champions $55 million per season through 2023-24, the club said Tuesday.

Juventus already makes more than $100 million per season from Jeep and brand sponsor Adidas. The German sportswear company is paying the club a base rate of 51 million euros ($62 million) per season through 2026-27.

The Jeep extension provides a base fee of 45 million euros ($55 million) ”and variable components based on sporting results” beginning in the 2021-22 season, the club said.

PARIS (AP) – Paris Saint-Germain fired coach Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday, paving the way for the expected hiring of Mauricio Pochettino.

The confirmation of Tuchel’s dismissal – only four months after he led PSG to the Champions League final – came after days of reports that the German would be replaced by Pochettino, the former Tottenham coach. However, PSG did not immediately announce a new hiring.

AWARDS

NEW YORK (AP) – DeVonta Smith of Alabama is The Associated Press college football player of the year and the first wide receiver to win the award since it was established in 1998.

In what could be a preview of the Heisman Trophy voting, Smith received 26 first-place votes and 114 points to finish comfortably ahead of his teammate and quarterback, Mac Jones.

Jones received nine first-place votes and 67 points as he and Smith became the first teammates to finish 1-2 in the voting for AP player of the year.

Smith is also the first Alabama player to win the award.

OLYMPICS

WASHINGTON (AP) – Paralympian Melissa Stockwell and University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens are among the picks for a Congressional committee tasked with studying possible reforms in America’s Olympic system.

Also chosen by Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, who announced the picks Tuesday, were former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels and former Defense Department inspector general Joe Schmitz.

