Tuesday Sports in Brief

MLB

SEATTLE (AP)Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter in the majors this season, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Turnbull, who led the big leagues with 17 losses two years ago, had never gone more than seven innings in any of his previous 49 starts over three seasons. The five no-hitters through May 18 match the 1917 season for the most in baseball history by that date.

Turnbull’s no-hitter was the eighth in Tigers history and their first since Justin Verlander’s in Toronto on May 7, 2011.

The 28-year-old right-hander got a great defensive play from third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the seventh inning and then struck out Mitch Haniger in the ninth to end it. Turnbull (3-2) struck out nine and walked two.

Turnbull threw 117 pitches, 77 for strikes. Haniger was the only batter to hit the ball hard enough to threaten a base hit.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is expected be sidelined for six to eight weeks because of a strained right calf, a setback that could keep him out through the All-Star break.

The Angels put Trout on the injured list Tuesday, a day after he made an early exit in a 7-4 win over Cleveland. Trout came up limping after running toward third on an inning-ending popup in the first.

Manager Joe Maddon said after the game that Trout was in a lot of pain.

ATLANTA (AP) – New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball from Braves reliever Jacob Webb, a frightening scene that shook both teams.

Pillar met Tuesday with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine the next steps. He was placed on the 10-day injured list, but was at Truist Park to watch the second game of the series between the NL East rivals.

TENNIS

PARMA, Italy (AP) – Serena Williams’ disappointing return to tennis continued when she lost in straight sets to 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-2.

She had beaten teenage qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round for her first victory since defeating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February

GENEVA (AP) – Roger Federer lost his comeback match after two months away from tour on Tuesday, falling to Pablo Andujar 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Geneva Open.

His first match on clay in almost two years kept him on court for almost two hours in only his second tournament since the 2020 Australian Open. The past 15 months have included two surgeries on his right knee.

BOXING

LONDON (AP) – The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight champion has hit a snag.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, on Tuesday confirmed reports an arbitrator in the United States has ruled that Fury is contractually bound to fulfil a third fight with Deontay Wilder.

That throws into doubt the proposed Aug. 14 fight between Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO champion, and Fury, the WBC champion, that was expected to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Hearn said he has given Fury’s team until the end of the week to come up with a solution, or he’ll turn to a ”Plan B.”

SOCCER

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Columbus MLS team restored ”Crew” to its name after fans objected to a rebranding that had dropped it.

The team announced the franchise would retain the name after meeting with angry team supporters.

Supporters took to social media to vehemently oppose dropping the name after the franchise announced plans last week to rebrand the club as Columbus SC.

LONDON (AP) – Roy Hodgson, the Premier League’s oldest manager at 73, is leaving his role at Crystal Palace at the end of the season after four years at the club.

Hodgson did not disclose what the next step in his career would be, but said he is ready to stop being a ”full-time manager.”

The former England manager’s last game in charge of Palace, which is safe from relegation, will be against Liverpool – one of his many old clubs – at Anfield on Sunday.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – Wrestling, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and eight other varsity sports at Stanford that were scheduled to be eliminated will be able to continue because of an improved financial picture, university officials said Tuesday.

The university had announced last July that the 11 sports would be cut after the current school year because of a budget deficit in the athletic department.

SWIMMING

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) – For the second consecutive day, Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke.

The 20-year-old Kolesnikov clocked 23.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the European Championships on Tuesday.

That was 0.13 faster than his previous record set in the semifinals a day earlier, when he became the first man to break the 24-seconds mark.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Kacey Bellamy, a three-time Olympian who helped the United States end a 20-year gold medal drought at the 2018 Winter Games, announced her retirement Tuesday.

Bellamy, who turned 34 in April, was a 15-year veteran with the U.S. women’s national team.

The Massachusetts native also won silver at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

COURTS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Federal authorities have charged a former University of Louisville assistant basketball coach with attempting to extort the university after his dismissal from the team.

Dino Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team, according to a charging document filed in federal court.

During a March 17 meeting with team personnel, Gaudio said he would expose alleged violations by the team ”in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices,” according to the document filed in Louisville on Tuesday.

Gaudio had been told his contract would not be renewed and he threatened to go public with the allegations ”unless he was paid a significant sum of money,” the document said.

OBITUARY

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Rennie Stennett, part of the first all-Black and Latino starting lineup in major league history with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the only player in the modern era to go 7 for 7 in a nine-inning game, has died. He was 72.

The Pirates, citing information provided by the Stennett family, said the sure-handed second baseman who helped Pittsburgh win the 1979 World Series died Tuesday following a fight with cancer.

Stennett hit .274 with 41 home runs and 432 RBIs in 11 big league seasons, nine of them with Pittsburgh.

—

