Tuesday Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP)Simone Biles won a bronze medal in balance beam, her first of the Tokyo Olympics.

The American gymnastics star finished behind gold medalist Guan Chenchen and silver medalist Tang Xijing both of China.

A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, Biles drilled a slightly altered routine on Tuesday.

Biles, using a routine that ended with a double-pike dismount – no twisting required – posted a score of 14.000.

TOKYO (AP) – Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 to crack the old mark by .76.

One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype.

Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, a mark that also beat the record Warholm set last month. This time, it was good for only second.

TOKYO (AP) – Tamyra Mensah-Stock of the United States defeated Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final to claim the second Olympic gold medal ever for an American female wrestler.

Mensah-Stock joins Helen Maroulis as American women to win gold. Maroulis won the 53kg class in 2016.

Alla Cherkasova of Ukraine defeated 2016 Olympic gold medalist Sara Dosho in a bronze medal match.

TOKYO (AP) – Athing Mu won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish.

Mu was never seriously challenged down the home straight as she won in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds.

Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in 1:55.88 and Raevyn Rogers came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line and give the Americans a double celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity by prioritizing its cash cow Division I men’s basketball tournament ”over everything else,” according a scathing review released Tuesday after an uproar over how the association conducts its championship events.

A law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate equity issues released a 113-page report that includes a series of recommendations, including holding the men’s and women’s Final Fours at the same site and offering financial incentives to schools to improve their women’s basketball programs.

But it ripped the NCAA for falling into an entrenched approach to the women’s game, preventing its growth and leading to an embarassing lack of equality with the men.

NBA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that takes him through the 2025-26 season.

Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, confirmed the new deal for the star point guard, who would have been entering the final season of his previous contract. Curry will earn $48 million for the 2022-23 season, then $51.9 million in ’23-’24, $55.7 million in ’24-’25 and $59.6 million in the final year of the deal.

LOS ANGELS (AP) – Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James have long wanted to be on the same team. They will finally get their chance after Anthony agreed to a one-year deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Anthony broke the news on social media by posting a video that included his nickname, ”Melo,” and the Lakers logo. Free agent deals can’t become official until Friday.

Anthony and James have been friends since high school and were part of a star-studded draft class in 2003.

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Bulls made another major upgrade, acquiring high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan a day after adding point guard Lonzo Ball.

The Bulls agreed Tuesday to a three-year, $85 million contract with DeRozan as part of a sign-and-trade with San Antonio, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because teams cannot announce deals until Friday. It was not clear what the Spurs are getting in return.

The move is another sign Chicago is serious about contending in the Eastern Conference.

– By AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman.

GOLF

The PGA Tour for the first time will have a tournament in Scotland that doesn’t award a claret jug.

The tour has released next season’s schedule. It includes the Scottish Open, which is one week before the British Open. The field will be split between PGA and European tour members. In return, 50 European Tour players will have access to U.S. events the same weeks as the Scottish and British.

It’s part of a strategic alliance between the two tours. The schedule also eliminates two World Golf Championships. The FedEx St. Jude Championship in Tennessee goes from being a WGC to the first postseason event.

TENNIS

MONTREAL (AP) – Naomi Osaka pulled out of the National Bank Open hard-court tuneup to be played in Montreal this month ahead of the U.S. Open.

The tournament announced the withdrawals of Osaka and two other top-10 players who have won Grand Slam titles, Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek, on Tuesday.

Osaka is coming off a third-round loss at the Tokyo Olympics, where she had the honor of lighting the cauldron during the opening ceremony.

OBITUARY

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) – Angela Bailey, the Canadian women’s record holder in the 100 meters and an Olympic 4×100 relay silver medalist, has died. She was 59.

Her death Sunday from was confirmed by Athletics Canada. The family said she died at home from lung cancer, adding she never smoked and suffered from mental illness for five years.

Bailey’s record time of 10.98 seconds in the 100 for Canadian women was set in 1987 and still stands. She was part of the silver medal-winning 4×100 team at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports