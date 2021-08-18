Tuesday Sports in Brief

NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Tim Tebow’s comeback and NFL career are over.

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career.

Tebow’s blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Cleveland on his 34th birthday. The polarizing player went viral for two botched attempts on the opening drive of the third quarter Saturday night, the second one more egregious than the first.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) – The Milwaukee Bucks are staying home for Christmas, which is becoming an annual perk for reigning NBA champions.

The NBA released the schedule for the Dec. 25 quintupleheader on Tuesday, and the Bucks will play host to the Boston Celtics in the second of the day’s games.

Also set for Christmas this year: Atlanta opens the day at New York, Golden State visits reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix, Brooklyn plays at the Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver goes to Utah in the day’s finale.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers agreed on a four-year, $196 million contract extension that will take the All-Star center through the 2026-27 season, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because specific terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not made public.

The Sixers tweeted a photo of Embiid and team owner Josh Harris with the contract that said, ”(at)joelembiid isn’t going anywhere.”

The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season and led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks.

Embiid averaged of 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last season and became eligible for the NBA’s super-max extension. Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 draft, tore cartilage in his right knee during the playoffs. He played through the injury and has emerged as Philadelphia’s franchise player.

NHL

Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL.

The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season after the board of governors unanimously approved the move, according to a person with knowledge of a memo sent this week. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the league had not announced the decision.

The NHL added helmet ads last season, which largely allowed teams to make sponsors whole during the pandemic for previously negotiated agreements.

– By AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball has hired former Marriott International and Walt Disney Co. marketing leader Karin Timpone as executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Timpone will report to MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak in heading the league’s global marketing campaign, according to a statement from the league Tuesday.

Timpone was a global marketing officer at Marriott and a senior vice president at Disney. She also held senior positions with Universal Studios and Yahoo! with a focus on digital marketing and customer experience.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

IRVING, Texas (AP) – Big 12 teams unable to play a game this fall because of COVID-19, or any other reasons, will have to forfeit and be given a loss in the conference standings.

The Big 12 released its game threshold policy Tuesday. A no contest would be declared only if both teams are unable to compete, and there are no plans to make up any games not played as scheduled.

Roster thresholds that were in effect for the Big 12 last season are no longer in play. Teams without at least 53 available players, and a minimum number at certain positions, could get a no contest declared last year if unable to play and unable to reschedule the game.

OLYMPICS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Dawn Staley might not be done with Olympic coaching after all.

Staley led the U.S. women to a basketball gold medal at the Tokyo Games earlier this month, then flatly said she would not return for another run at the Olympics in Paris in 2024.

However, on Tuesday, Staley appeared to soften her position. She compared it with asking a woman who’s just given birth if she wants another child and she would probably say no.

Staley was the first Black head coach for the women’s Olympic team.

