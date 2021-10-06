Tuesday Sports in Brief

MLB

BOSTON (AP)Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, and Nathan Eovaldi took a shutout into the sixth inning to help the Boston Red Sox beat New York 6-2 Tuesday night in the AL wild-card game.

Bogaerts also made a perfect relay to throw out Aaron Judge at the plate when the game was still close, sending the Red Sox into the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 in the best-of-five matchup is Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – The Texas Rangers have dismissed hitting coach Luis Ortiz and bench coach Don Wakamatsu after a 102-loss season.

Two days after the season ended with the Rangers being shut out for a majors-high 15th time, the team said Tuesday that Ortiz and Wakamatsu would not return to manager Chris Woodward’s staff in 2022.

NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanded Urban Meyer on Tuesday for the coach’s ”inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar over the weekend.

Khan released a statement condemning Meyer’s actions, which were captured on video and released on social media. One shows a young woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sits on a bar stool. A second video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.

Meyer apologized Monday to his family, team and Khan. He called a team meeting and vowed to ”own it,” the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.

Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade terms had not been announced.

Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season, with only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs are adding Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster and the wide receiver, who was just reinstated by the NFL last week, is expected to play in Sunday night’s AFC title game rematch against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs signed Gordon, who had finished his sixth suspension for violations of NFL policies, to the practice squad last week with the assumption that he would join the active roster when he learned enough of the playbook.

NBA

MADRID (AP) – Pau Gasol announced his retirement from basketball on Tuesday, ending a career that lasted more than two decades and earned him two NBA titles and a world championship gold with Spain’s national team.

The 41-year-old Gasol had already announced his farewell from international basketball in August after Spain lost to the United States in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games, which marked his fifth Olympics.

Gasol had been with Spanish club Barcelona since February. His career had stalled before that because a left-foot stress fracture that lingered and kept him from playing for nearly two years.

NHL

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner said Tuesday he is encouraged about inciting change in hockey after having conversations with the NHL and NHL Players’ Association about concerns he voiced on social media over the weekend.

The NHL reached out to Lehner to set up an interview after he made several accusations Saturday night on Twitter, including that ”many teams” give players drugs without a doctor’s consent. He also accused the Buffalo Sabres of botching ankle surgery he had while playing for the the team and brought up Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault in a series of tweets about the state of the league.

Lehner, a longtime mental health advocate who has been open about his bipolar disorder and own struggles off the ice, hopes to continue the dialogue in a more private fashion from now on.

AUTO RACING

The IndyCar future of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato was in doubt Tuesday after Rahal Letterman Lanigan said the Japanese driver won’t return to the team next year.

Sato has raced in IndyCar since 2010 following seven seasons in Formula One. The Tokyo native has driven for Rahal the last four years, winning four races including the Indy 500 in 2020.

Sato also won the Indy 500 in 2017 driving for Andretti Autosport, his only season with that team.

Sato has six career victories, but his two Indy 500 wins make him one of the more desirable drivers in IndyCar even at 44 years old. But sponsorship will play a role in what and where Sato drives in 2022.

GOLF

The LPGA major with the most tradition is leaving the California desert.

The LPGA says Chevron has agreed to a six-year deal as title sponsor of the event currently known as the ANA Inspiration. Chevron takes over starting in 2023 and plans to move the tournament near company headquarters in Houston.

Next April will be the end of 40 years of the only women’s major played on the same course at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California. The move means a better date, network television and a big bump in prize money to $5 million.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are finally getting their day in the sun.

They face off in the next edition of ”Capital One’s The Match.” That’s a made-for-TV exhibition that will be played the Friday after Thanksgiving at Wynn Golf Course on the Las Vegas Strip.

The two have been going at it on social media for the better part of two years. The tension seemed to cool when they were teammates on the winning Ryder Cup team.

Both players will have open mics when they play a 12-hole match.

SOCCER

Steve Baldwin resigned as CEO and managing partner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit on Tuesday in the wake of coach Richie Burke’s firing following a harassment investigation.

Baldwin said in a statement he decided to resign at the request of players and to avoid being a distraction. The team’s official supporters’ group had called for Baldwin to sell his interest in the team, saying it would curtail certain game-day traditions, including chants, until changes were made.

SYDNEY (AP) – Soccer authorities in Australia have urged players to make formal complaints in any cases of sexual abuse or misconduct after one of the country’s leading international goal scorers alleged she’d been groomed and harassed by senior players early in her career.

Lisa De Vanna, who played 150 games for Australia and was second on the list of all-time of scorers for the women’s national team with 47 goals, said she first experienced harassment, abuse and bullying in 2001 when she joined a national women’s squad at age 17.

CARACAS (AP) – Two dozen players from Venezuela’s women’s national soccer teams have accused a former coach of sexual harassment and abuse.

The players signed a letter making the allegations against Kenneth Zseremeta, who led the women’s national teams at various levels in Venezuela for nine years until he was fired in 2017.

Atletico Madrid star Deyna Castellanos signed and published the joint letter on her social media channels. The 24 Venezuelan players said they’d ”decided to break the silence to avoid the situations of abuse and harassment, physical, psychological and sexual.”

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The MLS All-Star Game will have another first-time host next season.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber announced the award of the summer showcase Tuesday at a ceremony at Allianz Field, where the MLS All-Stars will face a to-be-determined opponent on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The 19,600-seat, soccer-specific home of Minnesota United opened in 2019.

AWARDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rick Byrd, who retired in 2019 after leading Belmont to eight NCAA Tournament appearances, will receive the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching award.

His selection was announced by Craig Impelman, Wooden’s grandson-in-law, at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Tuesday. Byrd will receive the award in April.

He coached Belmont in Nashville from 1986 to 2019. He then retired with 805 career victories, including 658 at Belmont, which ranks 12th all-time among NCAA Division I men’s coaches. The Bruins won 10 conference championships and seven league tournament titles in his final 14 seasons.

OBITUARY

BASTROP, Texas (AP) – Eddie Robinson, the oldest living former major league player whose more than six decades in professional baseball included being general manager for two teams, has died. He was 100.

The Texas Rangers, the team for which Robinson was GM from 1976-82, said he died Monday night at his ranch in Bastrop, Texas.

Robinson was the last surviving player from the 1948 World Series champion Cleveland Indians. The first baseman played 13 big league seasons, during which he played for seven of the eight American League teams that were active during his career and was a four-time All-Star.

Robinson was a coach for Baltimore before switching to player development and scouting for the Orioles and several other teams. He was GM of the Atlanta Braves from 1972-76, then had that role with the Rangers. He worked as a scout and consultant for former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in the early 1980s, and his last year in baseball was as a scout for the Boston Red Sox in 2004.

