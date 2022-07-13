NFL

WASHINGTON (AP)The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28.

Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney wrote a letter to attorney Karen Patton Seymour on Tuesday saying he would be allowed to testify via Zoom under the conditions set out by the committee’s initial subpoena ”to ensure that Mr. Snyder’s testimony will be full and complete and will not be restricted in the way it would be if the deposition were conducted voluntarily.”

The committee is set to give Snyder access to exhibitions used in prior depositions and interview transcripts as well as descriptions of redacted information, which were among the elements requested by his representatives in a previous letter. July 28 was also one of their preferred dates after declining several previous invitations.

NBA

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans Pelicans second-round draft choice E.J. Liddell has been diagnosed with torn knee ligaments that will keep him out indefinitely, the club said Tuesday.

The injury to the 6-foot-6 forward from Ohio State occurred in the third quarter of a Summer League game in Las Vegas on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Subsequent imaging confirmed that Liddell has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

WNBA

LeBron James is publicly criticizing the United States’ handling of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner’s case in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his television show: ”The Shop: Uninterrupted.”

Griner is on trial in Russia for drug possession. She pleaded guilty last week and will appear again in court on Thursday.

”Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said in the trailer. ”I would be feeling like, `Do I even wanna go back to America?”’

James tweeted Tuesday night that his comments in the trailer weren’t intended to be critical of the U.S. efforts to get Griner back.

”My comments on ”The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” he said. ”I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short (hash)BringHerHome”

It’s unclear when the show was filmed, although in the trailer it is mentioned that Griner had been in Russia for more than 110 days, which would have been nearly five weeks ago as she was detained on Feb. 17.

NHL

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Evgeni Malkin is staying in Pittsburgh after all.

The Penguins and the Russian star agreed to a four-year contract late Tuesday night worth $6.1 million annually. The deal was signed just hours before the three-time Stanley Cup-winning center was set to become a free agent for the first time in his career.

Instead, the 35-year-old Malkin will remain alongside longtime teammates Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang. The Penguins signed Letang to a six-year contract last week, but progress on a new deal with Malkin appeared to be stalled as late as Monday, when a person with knowledge of Malkin’s thought process told The Associated Press that Malkin intended to test the open market.

What appeared to be a potentially bitter divorce with the start of free agency looming on Wednesday instead turned into an 11th-hour deal. The 2012 Hart Trophy winner and two-time league scoring champion will remain with the team that took him with the second overall pick in the 2004 draft.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Evander Kane is staying in Edmonton.

Kane, late Tuesday, announced ”I’m back,” in a post on his verified Twitter account in which he revealed agreeing to a $20.5 million, four-year contract with the Oilers.

He credited Edmonton for giving him an opportunity to continue his career in January after the San Jose Sharks terminated the remainder of Kane’s contract for violating COVID-19 protocols while in the American Hockey League. Kane is challenging the Sharks’ decision by filing a grievance through the NHL Players’ Association.

”A big part of my decision to stay in Edmonton was because of the opportunity given to me only seven months ago, but also the chance to be a part of a championship team,” wrote Kane, who maintained negotiations with the Oilers, even after the team gave him permission to other clubs.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Duncan Keith is retiring after 17 seasons in the NHL, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league’s top defenseman.

He spent most of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks and joined Edmonton last season.

Keith will turn 39 on Saturday, and said there’s a noticeable change in how he’s felt in recent postseasons. That, coupled with the desire to spend more time with his son Colton, helped him reach a difficult decision that was announced Tuesday.

Keith finished his career with 106 goals, 540 assists and 675 penalty minutes over 1,256 games. He also helped Canada win Olympic gold at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games.

AUTO RACING

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou says he’s leaving Chip Ganassi Racing after this season.

His announcement on Tuesday came after Ganassi sent out a news release saying it was keeping Palou for 2023.

Now confusion reins in America’s top open-wheel series.

Arrow McLaren SP and Palou say they’ve reached a deal that would allow the 25-year-old to change teams next season. The deal also would allow Palou to serve as a test driver for McLaren’s Formula One team.

Palou says Ganassi’s news release was sent without his approval and included a fake quote from him.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Montreal is finally getting its long-promised women’s pro hockey franchise, though the Premier Hockey Federation put the brakes on adding a second expansion team entering its eighth season, the league announced Tuesday.

In unveiling the U.S.-based, privately backed league’s seventh franchise and second in Canada, PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey said it was in the sport’s best interest to take a slower approach toward growth to ensure long-term stability.

The yet-to-be-named Montreal franchise has been in the works for some 18 months, with its launch already delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic. PHF officials in January had also committed to expanding into a U.S. location, without disclosing where.

TRACK AND FIELD

LONDON (AP) – Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was illegally brought to the U.K. as a young boy and forced to care for other children before he escaped a life of servitude through running.

In a new documentary, Farah says his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that he was from taken from the East African nation of Djibouti.

The film was produced by the BBC and Red Bull Studios, and is scheduled for broadcast Wednesday.

Farah says he was 8 or 9 when a woman he didn’t know brought him to Britain using fake travel documents that included his picture alongside the name Mohammed Farah.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Notre Dame has hired VCU’s Shawn Stiffler to replace head baseball coach Link Jarrett, who left for Florida State after leading the Irish to the College World Series.

Stiffler, whose hiring was announced Tuesday, led the Rams to three Atlantic 10 regular-season championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances in 10 seasons. The Rams are among seven programs to win at least 34 games each of the last eight full seasons.

VCU reached its first NCAA super regional in 2015 and made regional appearances in 2021 and 2022. Stiffler was 340-198 at VCU, including 146-71 in Atlantic 10 play.

