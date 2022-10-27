Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner missed Thursday night’s 2-0 Europa League loss at PSV Eindhoven, another injury worry for the U.S. men’s national team ahead of the World Cup.

Turner has a tight groin, Arsenal said, and No. 1 goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made his Europa League debut.

”Yesterday in training he had some discomfort in his groin. He tried this morning but he wasn’t well, so Aaron had to play,” Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said. ”We’ll have to assess him. It didn’t look a serious injury.”

Turner, 28, has played just four matches since transferring to the Gunners last summer from Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution. Arsenal has one Europa League game remaining ahead of the World Cup, against Zurich on Nov. 3.

Turner was sidelined from Feb. 2 until April 30 after he played for the U.S. in a World Cup qualifier against Honduras in St. Paul, Minnesota, on a night where the kickoff temperature was 3 degrees (minus-16 Celsius).

Turner is one of four leading contenders for the three goalkeeper spots on the U.S. World Cup roster, which will be announced Nov. 9. The others are Middlesbrough’s Zack Steffen, Luton’s Ethan Horvath and New York City’s Sean Johnson.

Midfielder Tyler Adams missed Leeds’ match against Fulham because of an unspecified injury; Leeds manager Jesse Marsch said he is questionable for Saturday’s game at Liverpool.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opens against Wales on Nov. 21, plays England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against Iran.

