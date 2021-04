JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The two best teams in the conference will play one another for the Region 14 title on Saturday in Jacksonville.

The TJC Apache women took care of Blinn 86-68 while the Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals took care of business against Panola 64-41.

So the rivalry matchup for the title is set, TJC and TVCC will tip-off at 4:00 p.m. in Jacksonville at John Alexander Gymnasium.