Tyler, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies hosted the Trinity Valley Lady Cards in Region 14 action Saturday. It was back-forth in the first quarter but TVCC got out the gates late and led 15-9 after one. The Lady Cards won 69-57 and will play Angelina College on
Wednesday while TJC travels to Blinn on Tuesday.
