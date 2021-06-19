Twins activate Buxton after lengthy absence for hip strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was activated from the 10-day injured list for Saturday’s game at the Texas Rangers after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain.

Buxton played in three games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, going 5 of 9 with a double, triple, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Buxtonil hasn’t played since the finale of a four-game series against the Rangers. Buxton was hitting .370, second in the major leagues, at the time of the injury. He was leading MLB with a .772 slugging percentage.

The Twins optioned utility man Willians Astudillo to St. Paul. He hit .254 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 41 games.

