Two Gilmer Buckeyes playing football at the next level

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Quarterback Brandon Tennison signed with Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners. He says it has been a dream of his since he was a kid to play for legendary Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor.

Also signing was receiver Jay Rockwell, he signed to play football with the Sam Houston Bearkats. Rockwell says it is a dream come true to play football at the next level and Sam Houston’s winning tradition was a big key for him to go there.

“I’m really excited, it’s been a dream since I was little and just to go on a full ride scholarship, it’s very exciting. It’s really Coach Archer and the way they are handling the program right now, it’s a winning program and it’s a program where you have coaches that are stable and that’s a lot to ask for right now,” said Senior receiver Jay Rockwell.

Tennison said that he is very excited to be coached by the staff at UTSA and that he’s wanted to be coached by them since he was in junior high.

“It’s all coming full circle and I get to be able to be coached by these coaches. I really love the coaches. Whenever I went out there for a visit, I never leave home or stuff like that and I love the atmosphere and it’s kind of busy and it’s not really busy here in Gilmer,” said Senior quarterback Brandon Tennison.