All-Star left-hander Tyler Anderson is moving across Los Angeles, leaving the Dodgers for a $39 million, three-year contract with the Angels on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old is coming off the best season of his major league career, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA for the 111-win Dodgers with a pitch selection including one of the majors’ best changeups.

After starting the year with two relief appearances, Anderson moved into the Dodgers’ rotation and ultimately made 28 starts, setting career bests in innings pitched, ERA and victories. He was 10-1 at the All-Star break and was selected for the Midsummer Classic for the first time, although he didn’t get to play in the game at Dodger Stadium.

”We’re obviously excited to be able to add this caliber of starter to a rotation we feel good about,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. ”We love the person. We love the competitor. We love the guy. We think he’s exactly what we were looking for as far as adding to the rotation, not only his talent but also the mental makeup. He’s got an edge to him, and we need that.”

Anderson is 44-43 with a 4.16 ERA in his career while pitching almost exclusively as a starter for Colorado (2016-19), San Francisco (2020), Pittsburgh (2021), Seattle (2021) and the Dodgers.

He will get $13 million annually from the Angels, who had at least one opening in a rotation that was significantly improved in 2022 after several seasons of poor performance.

He joins Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez as probable starters next year for the Halos, who have used a six-man rotation when Ohtani is playing two ways. Minasian said Anderson is on board with the Angels’ setup.

”I think the success level that some of our starters have had in the six-man rotation makes it even more appealing,” Minasian said.

The Angels also discussed the impact of the ban on defensive shifts for a pitcher who excels at pitching to contact. Minasian said Anderson’s additional strengths will be a key in allowing his defenders to make plays for him.

”We talked about it a lot,” Minasian said. ”He was one of the best, if not the best, starters in eliminating hard contact in baseball. He should still be very effective.”

—

