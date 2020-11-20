Rockwall-Heath defeats Tyler Legacy 49-33

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Looking to get their season back on track, and stay in playoff contention, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders took on the Hawks on Thursday, but they couldn’t hold them back.

The final score was: 49-33

Tyler Legacy will play North Mesquite Wednesday, November 25.

