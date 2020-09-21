The Z: Tyler Football Live Schedule

Tyler Lions & Tyler Legacy Raiders at Rose Stadium:
The Z (KTPN) can be seen on channel 51.2 with an over the air digital antenna or Suddenlink cable channel 9 in Tyler as well as on many other cable systems throughout East Texas.
All home Tyler and Tyler Legacy home games will also be streamed LIVE on KETK.com, FOX51.com, and the free KETK mobile app.
9/24 (Thursday): Lions v. Texas High (Texarkana)
9/25: Raiders v. Lufkin (LIVESTREAM ONLY ON KETK.COM)
10/02: Raiders v. Lions (Rose City Rivalry)
10/9: NO HOME GAME
10/16: NO HOME GAME
10/23: NO HOME GAME
10/30: Raiders v Dallas Skyline
11/6: Lions v West Mesquite
11/13: Raiders v Mesquite Horn
11/20: Lions v Highland Park
11/27: Raiders v Rockwall-Heath
12/4: Lions v Longview Lobos