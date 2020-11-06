Tyler Lions welcome the West Mesquite Wranglers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tonight the Tyler High Lions will be taking on the West Mesquite Wranglers.
Both teams will be looking to get their first win of the season as they face off at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother France Rose Stadium.
Tune in tonight at 7:30 p.m., to enjoy all the action live on KTPN The Z. The game can be seen on Suddenlink cable channel nine in Tyler or channel 51.2 or 36.9 with an over the air digital antenna. You can also watch it online on our website here at KETK.com.
Here is the roster for the Tyler High Lions:
- 1, Makavion Potts
- 2, Ken ‘Yontae
- 4, Eli Sanchez
- 5, Jacques Jones
- 6, Kameron Key
- 7, Travion Ates
- 8, Derrick McFall
- 9, Keelan Erwin
- 10, Xavier Tatum
- 11, Wade Montrell
- 12, Kendell Howard
- 13, Tyreke Jones
- 14, Alijah Johnson
- 15, Ke’Von Sheppard
- 16, Tacorey Gilliam
- 17, Zachaun Williams
- 21, Kameron Medlock
- 22, Kameron Ross
- 25, Jakyron Lacy
- 26, Tony Alexander
- 28, Qudariun McMiller
- 29, Lacy Ja’Davion
- 30, Jacob Villela
- 31, Eric Munoz
- 32, Tory Howland
- 33, De’Marion Dewberry
- 35, Andre Williams
- 44, Ameer Johnson
- 50, LeTavion Erwin
- 52, Cornelius Hartsfield
- 53, Mitchell Elder
- 54, Preston Johnson
- 55, Ka’Darius Tave
- 56, Daylon Myles
- 60, Jordan Jackson
- 62, Ashton Williams
- 63, Deairyan Hampton
- 65, John Taylor
- 66, La Travion
- 71, Sergio Munoz
- 77, Avery Coleman
- 85, Jace Sanford
- 88, De’Jaylon Beal
Here is the roster for the West Mesquite Wranglers:
- 1, Jhi’Ron Randall
- 2, D’Erian Mitchell
- 3, Ashton Wilson
- 4, Clivarion Walker
- 5, Kobe Brown
- 6, Briceson Walker
- 7, Cornelius Piper
- 8, Jay Cipriano
- 9, Denzel Evans
- 10, Jesus Nino
- 11, Javion Jackson
- 12, Craig Dale
- 13, Erick Tenison
- 14, Isaak Sandoval
- 15, Je’Vaunte Jordan
- 16, Devin Duncan
- 17, TJ Turner
- 18, Gabriel Corona
- 19, Samuel Martinez
- 20, Augustin Pokawa
- 21, Ja’Corey Rogers
- 22, Broderick Benton
- 23, Diego Nino
- 24, Roderick Malcom
- 25, Austin Stout
- 26, Tre Cunningham
- 27, Jose Torres
- 28, Lekedrin Jackson
- 29, Elijah Dancy
- 30, Abraham Salami
- 31, Kemarion Henderson
- 32, Kevin Acosta
- 33, Xavier Parker
- 50, Donovan Hawthorne
- 51, JD Cotton
- 52, Felipe Sanchez
- 53, Gio Cipriano
- 54, Lenny Medrano
- 55, Sheriff Gaji
- 56, Gael Garcia
- 66, Enoch Jenkins
- 74, Nick Singleton
- 78, Chris Snow
- 79, Anthony Najarro
- 80, Desmond Shiyukah
- 88, Angel Ponce
- 90, Tre Mitchell
- Rudy Garcia
- Joshua Harris
- Matthew Ordonez
- Vincent Haynes
- Keondre Law
- Canan Dirden
- Dylan Galloway
- Fernando Palacios
- Andre Brewer