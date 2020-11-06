Tyler Lions welcome the West Mesquite Wranglers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tonight the Tyler High Lions will be taking on the West Mesquite Wranglers.

Both teams will be looking to get their first win of the season as they face off at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother France Rose Stadium.

Tune in tonight at 7:30 p.m., to enjoy all the action live on KTPN The Z. The game can be seen on Suddenlink cable channel nine in Tyler or channel 51.2 or 36.9 with an over the air digital antenna. You can also watch it online on our website here at KETK.com.

Here is the roster for the Tyler High Lions:

1, Makavion Potts

2, Ken ‘Yontae

4, Eli Sanchez

5, Jacques Jones

6, Kameron Key

7, Travion Ates

8, Derrick McFall

9, Keelan Erwin

10, Xavier Tatum

11, Wade Montrell

12, Kendell Howard

13, Tyreke Jones

14, Alijah Johnson

15, Ke’Von Sheppard

16, Tacorey Gilliam

17, Zachaun Williams

21, Kameron Medlock

22, Kameron Ross

25, Jakyron Lacy

26, Tony Alexander

28, Qudariun McMiller

29, Lacy Ja’Davion

30, Jacob Villela

31, Eric Munoz

32, Tory Howland

33, De’Marion Dewberry

35, Andre Williams

44, Ameer Johnson

50, LeTavion Erwin

52, Cornelius Hartsfield

53, Mitchell Elder

54, Preston Johnson

55, Ka’Darius Tave

56, Daylon Myles

60, Jordan Jackson

62, Ashton Williams

63, Deairyan Hampton

65, John Taylor

66, La Travion

71, Sergio Munoz

77, Avery Coleman

85, Jace Sanford

88, De’Jaylon Beal

Here is the roster for the West Mesquite Wranglers: