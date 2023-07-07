TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler High has been working to turn their baseball program around, and a pillar of that process has been Ja’Davion Lacy.

The MLB draft starts this weekend, and Lacy has a real shot at hearing his name called.

I sat down with him and his family as they prepare for what could be a life-changing moment. Ja’Davion Lacy has been playing baseball since he could remember.

“I’ve watched him throw that ball since he could walk. So, I mean, it’s very exciting to be where he is,” smiled mother Shacamia Goodwyn.

“I believe in him,” said his aunt, Rene Fuller. “He came over here one day, I want to say six or seven, he had a little championship ring on and I said, ‘You can go anywhere and be anything. You’re going to get that real ring one day. Just trust God and keep doing what you are doing and taking which is where you go.'”

And with years of hard work and dedication, he is a prospect in this year’s MLB draft.

“It’s a blessing. You know, a lot of people don’t get this opportunity. So I’m taking every advantage I can and I’m very happy about it,” smiled Lacy.

He just got back from competing at the Draft Prospect League and he said it was great to showcase his talents against other talented prospects.

“But it was a good opportunity for me to see what that feeling was. I’ve never been around or played against anybody like that, so it was a good opportunity for me,” added Lacy.

While at the Draft Prospect League, Lacy was able to learn some real pointers when it came to pitching.

“I never had any real pitching lessons, and so I really just grew off of them. And my boy Jerome, he really taught me some things that were really helpful,” said Lacy.

This draft process has been a whirlwind of emotions, and his family has been right by his side for this journey.

“They’re very supportive of me, and I can tell they’re really proud of me and what I’m doing. So I want to make him even prouder,” exclaimed Lacy.

“It means a lot to me, especially to know that his father’s not here. But I know he’s overjoyed for his son to make it this far and we look forward to him going ahead in life,” said Fuller.

“It’s exciting. Very, very exciting. I don’t have the words, but I’m very proud of him,” added Goodwyn.

For Lacy, it’s an honor to be in this position, to put Tyler High and East Texas on the map in the Major League Draft.

“I mean, this is where I’m from. So this is going to play a big part in me getting drafted so I’m really proud of myself for doing that,” said Lacy.

For the younger baseball players who look up to him, Lacy says to keep God first and put in the work.

“Give God all the glory for everything he has done and just thank him every day and chase your dreams. If baseball is what you want to do, go for it and go 100% all the time. Don’t ever go half percent, you won’t get anything out of it. 100% all the time,” declared Lacy.

“Keep going even when it’s hard, just keep going. Don’t give up,” said Goodwyn.