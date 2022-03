TYLER, TEXAS (KETK)-The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders were back in action Saturday against the Hallsville Bobcats. The Red Raiders beat the Bobcats 13-3 thanks to a big 2nd inning where Legacy scored 7 runs.

Legacy will be back in action on March 29th against Rockwall at 7pm and Hallsville will be taking on Pine Tree at 7pm on Tuesday the 29th.