TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Colorado University quarterback and Tyler native, Shedeur Sanders has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the first week of the college football season.

Sanders set a school record of 510 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-42 victory at #17 TCU and set a total of nine school records in the win.

Sanders is the first FBS player with 500-plus passing yards in his FBS debut, records kept since 1996. It is also the most yards in an FBS debut for a PAC-12 school all-time.

Shedeur Sanders was born in Tyler, Texas and is a graduate of Trinity Christian High School in Dallas, Texas.

All Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year D1 Texas college.

Get the most up-to-date information by visiting the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award website.