Tyson lifts Seattle over Utah Valley 71-65

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE (AP)Cameron Tyson had 25 points as Seattle University defeated Utah Valley 71-65 in Western Athletic Conference play on Wednesday night.

Darrion Trammell added 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Redhawks (11-4, 2-0). Riley Grigsby had 13 points as Seattle won despite scoring a season-low 23 points in the first half.

Fardaws Aimaq had 16 points and nine rebounds to pace the Wolverines (11-5, 2-2). Le’Tre Darthard added 15 points and seven rebounds. Connor Harding had 13 points. Tim Ceaser had a career-high 15 rebounds to go with six points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51