Tyson scores 20, hot-shooting Clemson defeats Bryant 93-70

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Hunter Tyson scored 20 points to lead all five Clemson starters in double figures and the Tigers defeated Bryant 93-70 on Monday night.

Nick Honor scored 16 points, PJ Hall 14, Al-Amir Dawes 11 and David Collins 10 for Clemson (3-0). Collins added nine rebounds and Honor had seven assists.

Bryant (1-2) went on a 7-0 run midway through the first half to lead 30-28 before the Tigers closed the half by making 8 of their next 10 shots for a 52-40 halftime lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Honor gave Clemson a 69-48 lead with 13:15 to go.

Clemson shot 64% from the field in the first half and finished at 56%, which included 10 of 18 3-pointers.

Peter Kiss led the Bulldogs with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Chris Childs added 15 points, all on 3-pointers as he made all five of his attempts. Between them, Kiss and Childs made 7 of 9 3-pointers while their teammates were a dismal 2 of 18.

