TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Guess whose back in East Texas, Tyler native and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser came home to give back to the next generation of athletes at his annual football camp.

Growing up in Tyler, Tyus Bowser grew up attending summer football camps such as this, learning from his own local heroes and now he gets to be a mentor himself.

“It’s great man, any time I can be back in Tyler, you know, it’s always going to be a good time, man, to have my camp going back again. Just being around these guys have an opportunity to help these kids, you know, work on some skills, football skills, you know,” said Bowser.

“To see him out here, helping the next generation come up. To just look at him and realize, you know, this is what we put out all the hard work here for. This is what we put out on the prayer for him to be able to give back,” explained Tyus’s father, Don Davis.

This weekend the former Tyler Lion was back for another year of helping East Texas athletes build their skills. Bowser says he likes to be more hands-on with the players because he wishes he had that growing up

“So to put myself in that position, I just think of that and I just want to be around and it’s fun being involved. I’ve always wanted to be involved with the kids and have an opportunity to talk to them, get the vibe, test them out, you know, do a little competition with them as well. So to be able to do that, that’s what it’s all about,” explained Bowser.

“To lead by example, he wants to get in there and not only lead but also want to inspire the kids to do their very best. Every time you get out there to get the work and that they put their best foot forward,” added Davis.

Bowser says it’s important to pour into the next generation because one of these kids will replace him in the NFL.

“They’re the future of football and the future of the NFL, and I’m sure you’ll see a lot of these guys, you know, playing on Sunday. So I just want to be an inspiration to them. Just give them the tools, just any type of tools, anything they need to help them get to that level and to be able to do that here, you know, especially in my hometown, you know,” declared Bowser.

His favorite age group to coach is 13-17 because this is the age group where players get serious and want to get a scholarship or even go to the NFL.

“And when you see these guys on TV, when you see these guys making plays, you’re going to remember their name. You’re going to remember where they’re from. Hey, they’re from East Texas. I remember back when me and Pat were playing we always call it Beast Texas. So, you know, we take pride in it. We take pride in, you know, making sure we put ourselves on a map. So to be able to be with this group, you know, this young group that’s going to set the tone for the next generation, man. I love it,” smiled Bowser.

Bowser wants to motivate these Beast Texas athletes, saying no matter what you’re going through just keep working hard.

“Just be where your feet are, live in the moment, and know that you know the future. The future is going to handle this and the past is the past. But what matters and what sets up your future where you are now and making the most of it and having the right attitude, the right mindset, the right, you know, hunger to go out there and strive to be great, whatever you’re trying to do. So I just try to talk to these kids and let them know, man, whatever you’re going through, you know, find a way to be able to handle that. And mine has always been football. That’s kind of been my outlet. So when I get on the field, I’m out here working hard, I’m putting myself in the toughest situations so that I can burn off that stress, that, you know, anger, whatever. I have going on inside to help me get right,” declared Bowser.