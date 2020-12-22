UAB looks to start new streak vs. Georgia Tech

Alabama-Birmingham will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday in the final nonconference game for both teams.

UAB (7-1) saw its seven-game winning streak end Saturday with a 69-66 loss to Chattanooga.

Georgia Tech (4-3) defeated Delaware State 97-69 Sunday and has won four of its past five games.

UAB erased a 14-point, second-half deficit against Chattanooga but couldn’t hold onto late leads. Michael Ertel scored 18 points with a season-high nine field goals, the most by a Blazer this season.

Coach Andy Kennedy viewed the loss as a learning experience.

“These kind of games come down to what I determine as moments of truth,” Kennedy said. “Who can step up in the moment of truth and make the play? We’ll take our first ‘L’ in a one-possession game and hopefully we can learn from it.”

Ertel leads the team in scoring at an average of 14.5 points per game. Three others average double figures — Jalen Benjamin (12.4 points), Quan Jackson (12.1) and Tavin Lovan (12.1).

Georgia Tech has found its stride offensively. The 97 points against Delaware State were the most by the Yellow Jackets in a regulation game since coach Josh Pastner arrived in 2016 and the most since they scored 107 against Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2015.

“We’ve done a nice job with ball movement, player movement, getting some back-door opportunities,” Pastner said. “That’s been some of our adjustments since the first two games. It’s good to see the work we’ve been doing pay off.”

Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado matched his career high with 29 points against Delaware State. The outburst came four days after he had two teeth knocked out after taking an inadvertent elbow during practice. After some emergency dental work, Alvarado was able to get back on the court. He is averaging 16.9 points and has over 20 points in 10 of his past 25 games dating to last season.

The Yellow Jackets are led by Moses Wright, who averages 19.6 points and 7.4 rebounds a game. Since the beginning of the 2019-20 season, Wright has scored in double figures in 30 of 38 games, including all seven this season.

Three teammates average in double figures – Michael Devoe (13 points), Jordan Usher (10.3) and Bubba Parham (10).

–Field Level Media