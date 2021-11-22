UALR 67, N. Illinois 60

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — — DeAntoni Gordon registered 16 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Northern Illinois 67-60 on Monday.

Nikola Maric had 15 points and seven rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (4-2). Marko Lukic added 11 points and Kevin Osawe had seven rebounds.

Kaleb Thornton had 15 points for the Huskies (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Zool Kueth added 12 points and Trendon Hankerson had 10 points.

——

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP–Top25

——

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51