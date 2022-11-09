PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Shaun Doss had 18 points in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 87-55 victory over Champion Christian on Wednesday.

Doss also contributed three steals for the Golden Lions (1-1). Kylen Milton scored 16 points while shooting 8 for 19, and added six assists. Ismael Plet recorded 13 points and was 6-of-7 shooting.

The Tigers (0-2) were led by Joshua Walpole, who posted 11 points. Xavier Hall added nine points as did KJ Corder.

