Udeze leads Wichita State over Tarleton State 65-51

WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Morris Udeze had 15 points as Wichita State beat Tarleton State 65-51 on Tuesday night.

Dexter Dennis had 13 points for Wichita State (3-0). Ricky Council IV added 12 points.

Montre Gipson had 16 points for the Texans (0-3).

